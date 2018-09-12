Was very silly rumour: Tiger Shroff on Disha Patani-Hrithik Roshan controversy

Disha Patani and Hrithik Roshan’s film in talks is also supposed to star Tiger Shroff. Disha Patani and Hrithik Roshan’s film in talks is also supposed to star Tiger Shroff.

Actor Tiger Shroff on Wednesday dismissed reports of his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani rejecting a film with Hrithik Roshan as “something very silly.”

Disha and Hrithik, last week, shut down a report that suggested the Baaghi 2 star refused a film with the Mohenjo Daro actor after he made her uncomfortable by sending her flirtatious messages.

“It’s part and parcel. Not just Hrithik sir, every star faces that. Once in the limelight, you become an easy target. It was a very silly rumour. I know both of them very well. They are nothing like that. They are lovely human beings,” Tiger told reporters at the launch of a new collection of Macho innerwear.

He also spoke about an apparent no-kiss clause in his contract for Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2.

“It’s just a rumour. If you’ve seen any of my films (you’d know). Not that I have deliberately done it (kiss) but each film of mine has had a kiss. If the story demands, I don’t have a problem. As actors, we have to be open to things,” he said.

There has also been speculation that the action star will feature in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. When asked about it, Tiger said that while he did meet the Padmaavat director, there’s nothing he can reveal at the moment.

“He was just kind enough to meet me. There’s nothing official or anything. It was just a courtesy meeting. I am a big fan of his work,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is geared up for his own film with Hrithik Roshan, which will be directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. Tiger revealed the yet-untitled action film will see him and Hrithik on the dance floor in a sequence.

“It’s too early to talk about that because we haven’t created that song yet. But there’s an interesting situation in the film where we come together on the dance floor.

“It has been my lifelong dream to work with him. He’s everything for me. I look up to him as an actor and human being. I am his big fan. I’ll get to learn a lot from him. We begin shooting from October,” Tiger said.

