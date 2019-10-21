Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani burn the stage at ISL opening ceremony

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani added glamour quotient to the opening ceremony of Hero Indian Super League’s season 6. The actors performed on popular tracks to entertain the audience present at Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 20.

Tiger made a grand entry on the stage showing off his chiseled abs. He soon broke into a dance on the song from his debut film Heropanti – “Whistle Baja” which had instantly made him a favourite among the audience.

Later, he performed on “Aa Raha Hoon Main” his solo track choreographed by Ahmed Khan. His dance on “Jai Jai Shiv Shankar” from his latest release War acted like a cherry on the top.

After Tiger, it was Disha Patani who burnt the dance floor with her sassy moves. The actor chose “Saki Saki” track from Batla House to enthrall the audience. Later, she performed on “Let’s Naacho” from Kapoor And Sons. She concluded her performance with Bharat song “Slow Motion,” which left the audience asking for more.

Tiger and Disha, who are rumoured to be dating, seemed to have had a great time performing for local audience.

On the work front, Tiger is basking on the success of War, also starring Hrithik Roshan. The film has crossed Rs 300 crore mark. He has also shot for Baaghi 3, which reunites him with Shraddha Kapoor. On the other hand, Disha, who was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, will take over the screens with Malang, starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The Hero Indian Super League Season 6 kicked off on October 20.