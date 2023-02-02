Tiger Shroff dances with Akshay Kumar on ‘Main Khiladi’, fan says ‘Bade miyan to bade miyan chote miyan shubhan allah’

The upcoming film Selfiee’s song “Main Khiladi” featuring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi was released on Wednesday. On Thursday, Tiger Shroff, who will be soon alongside Kumar in the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, gave the song his twist. Kumar tried hard to match up with his energy.

In the video, Kumar and Shroff are seen twinning in their black outfits and sunglasses. They dance to the song, which is a recreation of the 1994 song “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”. It was originally picturised on Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing the song, Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption, “So @tigerjackieshroff played #MainKhiladi with me and this happened!! How about you make a #MainKhiladi reel with your bestie? I’ll repost. #Selfiee.”

As Kumar shared the video, Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff commented, “Toooo good!” Samyuktha Hegde wrote, “Myyyy godddd…. I mean tiger is greatttt but akshay sir 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 the beat sense 🤙🤙🤙.” Archana Puran Singh added, “This is 😍❤️🔥.”

Fans of the two actors were also impressed with their energetic performance. One of them wrote, “Ooo bhai sahab….goosebumps aa gye..😍🔥🔥 (Oh my god, I got goosebumps)”. A fan also suggested that Akshay Kumar does this with Saif Ali Khan, “You gotta do this with saif!!!!!” Another fan wrote, “Bade miyan to bade miyan chote miyan shubhan Allah ❤️🔥.”

Watch Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee song Main Khiladi

Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee, also starring Emraan Hashmi, is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama Driving Licence. Also starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty, it has been directed by Raj Mehta. It will hit theatres on February 24.