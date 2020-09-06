Tiger Shroff dances to BTS’ Dynamite, says he is in love with the song

Tiger Shroff shared the video of himself owning the dance floor via his social media accounts. (Photo: Tiger Shroff/Instagram(

Tiger Shroff is bitten with the BTS bug. The actor has shared a video in which he can be seen dancing along to the tune of K-pop group’s latest single “Dynamite”.

Shroff, who is known as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, can be seen matching steps perfectly with the beats. He shared the video of himself owning the dance floor via his social media accounts.

He wrote, “Anyone else in love with bts’ new single! #dynamite @bts_bighit. bighitofficial @BTS_twt.”

“Dynamite”, BTS’ first English-only single, was released on August 21 on YouTube. It proved to be insanely popular and many have said it can get BTS their first Grammy.

“Dynamite” music video went on to become the most watched video on the site in the first 24 hours by clocking 98.3 million views, beating Blackpink’s “How You Like That” which had garnered 86.3 million views in a day. The music video had 306 million views at the time of writing.

On the work front, Shroff’s next project is Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut film, the 2014’s Heropanti. It is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021.

