Tiger Shroff dances to BTS’ Butter, Disha Patani says, ‘Soo Good’

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is fond of dancing. On Friday, the actor shared a video of himself dancing on the South Korean band BTS’ popular song “Butter”. Tiger also revealed that “Butter” is his favourite song.

“Jamming with my guru @paresshss on one of my fav jams! #butter,” Tiger wrote along with the video. In the video, the Heropanti star is seen acing his locking and popping steps. The video is a visual treat not just for the actor’s fans but also for ARMY. For the dance video, he opted for green coloured track pants which he paired with a black vest. His hat is complementing the entire look.

As the actor shared the video on Instagram, his close friend Disha Patani commented on it, “Soo good.” Like Tiger Shroff, Patani is also a fan of the K-Pop band. Earlier, she had also performed some backflips while “Butter” played in the background. Choreographer Dharmesh Yelande praised Tiger for his dance moves. Singer Shaan said Tiger’s dance moves are as smooth as butter as he commented, “Frikkin Amazing !!! #SmoothLikeButter.” Krishna and Ayesha Shroff also showered love on the video.

Tiger had earlier shown his fondness for BTS by performing their hit track Dynamite in 2020. He then wrote, “Anyone else in love with bts’ new single! #dynamite @bts_bighit. bighitofficial @BTS_twt.”

On the work front, Shroff will be next seen in action-drama Ganapath.