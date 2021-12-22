Tiger Shroff gets black eye while shooting for Ganapath in the UK, shares photo

Actor Tiger Shroff suffered a black eye while shooting for his upcoming film Ganapath in the UK. He took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of his eye injury. Tiger seems to have taken the photo on the sets of the film. He wore a black jacket over a green T-shirt. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “S*** happens #ganapath final countdown.” The song Play Hard by David Guetta ft. Ne-Yo and Akon played in the background.

Tiger has been posting videos on Instagram from the UK. Recently, as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 20 years of its release, he shared a video dancing to Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan’s song, You Are My Soniya.

(Photo: Instagram/ Tiger Shroff) (Photo: Instagram/ Tiger Shroff)

Posting the clip, he wrote, “The first song I ever learned how to dance to! One of my fav movies. Please excuse our horrible impersonations @karanjohar of these legends @hrithikroshan @kareenakapoorkhan.”

He also danced to South Korean singer Kai’s song Peaches. Tiger wrote, “When the king of k-pop dance @zkdlin asks you to do his challenge. Congratulations bro on the amazing song #peaches.”

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath stars Kriti Sanon, who had worked with Tiger in Heropanti. The film will release next year on December 23.