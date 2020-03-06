Tiger Shroff: Baaghi 3 is a family entertainer

Baaghi 3 is helmed by Ahmed Khan. Baaghi 3 is helmed by Ahmed Khan.

Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, hits theatres today. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Shroff spoke about his love for action and why Baaghi 3 can attract the masses and classes.

Excerpts from the conversation:

From the trailer of the film, Baaghi looks like a proper action thriller, but with a strong bond between the two brothers. What is the driving force of the film?

The main driving force is the family emotion – the bond between the two brothers. Not just that, there are different relationships and emotions. There is a different track between Shraddha and Riteish, and Shraddha and me. Baaghi 3 is all about family and togetherness.

You and Shraddha Kapoor have reunited after Baaghi. How was it doing Baaghi 3 with Shraddha after doing Baaghi 2 with Disha Patani?

I always feel connected to Shraddha, whether we are working or not working together. I always root for her, and we have grown up together. Every time she succeeds, I feel proud of her. I feel like it is my success. In terms of working with her, we have the best time on and off set. Our energies are quite similar, and we mix together nicely. It doesn’t feel like work when I am with her. We sail very smoothly.

What do you have to say about the title of India’s Action Star attached to you?

For me, it is a blessing because as a kid I idolised action heroes. I wanted to be like them. So, I feel very blessed that people see me as an action star in today’s time.

Your versatility as an actor has been questioned a lot, but why can’t we relish the kind of action you have to offer?

Thank you. Well, I do keep my audiences in mind, and I do want to give them a good show because whatever little I have achieved today is because of them. For me, it is a way of giving back, and action is something I really love to do. I would love to continue doing this until my legs give up on me someday.

What is so special about Baaghi 3?

I think Baaghi 3 is a family entertainer. It has got action, humour, romance, strong emotions and strong relationships. It is a story of familial bonds. There are some very interesting characters, and every character has a great part to play. It is for the classes and the masses. I hate segregating the film in different genres or sections. Baaghi 3 is a film for everybody.

