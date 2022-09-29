Tiger Shroff reveals he came ‘quite close’ to landing Spider-Man role, told Marvel ‘I’d save you a lot of money on VFX’

Actor Tiger Shroff said that he auditioned for the role of Spider-Man, and pitched Marvel with the promise that they’d save a lot of money on the visual effects because he could do a lot of the stunts himself, in camera. He also said that he hopes to become a global superstar like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, because there hasn’t been one — especially in the action genre — for quite some time.

In a conversation with Connect FM Canada, Tiger spoke about his Hollywood ambitions, and said that he has had some encouraging conversations about it. “I’ve had the privilege to meet a lot of esteemed people from there, and they seem to be very interested in what I do. Ever since Jackie Chan, there hasn’t been a crossover action hero, per se.”

Tiger had previously spoken about auditioning for Hollywood projects, but revealed for the first time in this interview that one of those projects was Spider-Man. He said, “I had auditioned for Spider-Man, I had sent them my tapes, and they were quite impressed. My pitch to them was that I’d save you a lot of money on your VFX because I can do most of what Spider-Man can do. I was quite close to being a part of that.”

Tiger was presumably speaking about the latest iteration of the long-running Spider-Man series of films. The role was recast most recently in 2015, when Tom Holland was chosen to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: Civil War. His closest competitors for the job, as reported by Deadline at the time, were Matthew Lintz, Charlie Plummer and Asa Butterfield.

Tiger does have a connection to the Spider-Man films, though. He voiced the character in the Hindi dub of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. He told PTI at the time, “I can’t express my excitement to be the voice of my childhood superhero Spider-Man in Hindi. I have grown up watching Spider-Man movies and I must say that he is the one superhero character I have always wished to play.”

Tiger was last seen in the critical and commercial dud Heropanti 2. He will next be seen in the film Ganapath, which has been designed as a franchise-starter for the Baaghi star.