Tiger Shroff announces new schedule of Ganapath with an action packed promo. Watch

Actor Tiger Shroff announced on Saturday that he has started the UK schedule of his upcoming action-thriller Ganapath. The film, helmed by Vikas Bahl, stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead. It is scheduled for Christmas 2022 release.

Sharing a short clip from the movie, Shroff wrote on Instagram, “God aur janta, apan aaj dono ke aashirwad se shuru kar raha hai #Ganapath ka UK schedule🎬🎥@kritisanon #VashuBhagnani #VikasBahl @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @timman79 @pooja_ent #GoodCo.” In the video, we see Shroff standing in front of a Jackie Chan poster. A few seconds later, he is seen packing some punching and pinning down some bad guys with his flying kicks.

The announcement video got Shroff a lot of appreciation. Actor Karan Patel commented on it saying, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 sometimes it’s difficult for me to decide, wether i should get inspired or just give up, lol … super teaser brother …. @tigerjackieshroff god bless always.” Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff send her son blessings as she commented, “God bless!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”. Elli Avrram, Sunil Grover and several others left heart emojis on Tiger Shroff’s post.

Ganapath, produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co, is said to be set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Kriti and Tiger are reuniting after seven years. The two made their Bollywood debut together in Heropanti.

Talking about the film, Shroff said in a statement, “This film is different for me from the rest of the films I’ve done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky, the script and scale look promising. I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas, and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them.”