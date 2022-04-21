Tiger Shroff ‘shows off’ after ‘greatest action hero’ Amitabh Bachchan copies his flexible kick: ‘In the hope of getting a small percentage of likes’

Tiger Shroff’s kicks and punches might be among the best in Bollywood right now, but there’s one name who seems to be immensely inspired by Tiger’s flexibility and swiftness. So when megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday, lauded Tiger’s style of action, the young star was left in awe. Their sweet exchange of admiration had Tiger calling Bachchan senior, “the greatest action hero.”

It started when Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of photos where he’s practicing some kicks. The photos seem to be from the sets of Uunchai, as Boman Irani can be seen with him. Big B wrote in the caption, “Seeing Tiger Shroff getting all those ‘like’ numbers through his flexible kick abilities, I thought I would also give it a try, in the hope of getting even a small percentage of ‘likes’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Tiger couldn’t hold back his excitement. He reposted the photo and replied, “Ok…had to take this opportunity and show off a little when the greatest star of our country and the greatest action hero had some generous words for me. On a serious note, sir, if I still can kick like you even a few years later, it will be a blessing. #legend #mrbachchan #blessed”

Amitabh’s gesture attracted several eyeballs of not just fans but also B-town celebs. Tiger’s father Jackie Shroff wrote “respects”. His mother Ayesha Shroff also reacted to the post. Actor Rohit Bose Roy commented, “Amit ji the day someone comes even close to the Aakhri Rasta kick to break down the door, I’ll retire and move to the mountains!”

Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Nanda also left cute emojis. Shilpa Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Sanjay Kapoor, Badshah, Rakul Preet, Angad Bedi, Tisca Chopra, and more called Amitabh the “OG” and sent love to the two stars.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has Runway 34, Brahmastra and Goodbye lined up. Tiger Shroff has Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in his kitty.