Tiger Shroff on working with Alia Bhatt in SOTY 2: She was so open and hardworking on set

Punit Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria on Wednesday launched Student of the Year 2 song “Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan” in Mumbai. During the launch, Tiger revealed that he also shot a song with Alia Bhatt for SOTY 2.

Tiger said, “It is a different sort of a song that I have shot. Personally, I have not done something like that before. Working with Alia was an amazing experience.”

He added, “Though she is such a big star, she was so easy to work with. She was so open and hardworking on set, even after achieving so much. It was really inspiring being around her.”

Student of the Year 2 is a very different film for Tiger Shroff as before this film, we have mainly seen him as an action star.

Tiger said, “I am very glad that I got a chance to work on Student of Year 2. It has been a different world for me altogether. It is a very different character too. I am not Superman. You punch me and I bleed. It is not like I am indestructible. It was a great film to work on and I would like to thank Karan (Johar) sir and Punit (Malhotra) sir for holding my hand through every scene. I would say it was a breather. A light and fun experience.”

Produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions, Student of the Year 2 is scheduled to release on May 10, 2019.