Tiger Shroff addresses the failure of Heropanti 2: ‘Release hone se pehle bada mazaa aaya…’

During an AMA session on Saturday, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff addressed the failure of Heropanti 2. When a fan asked him how he felt about the film, the actor had a rather honest and witty response to it. He shared that while he had a lot of fun before the release, things didn’t seem good after that.

Tiger Shroff shared an Instagram story where a fan asked him, “Heropanti 2 karke aapko kaisa laga (how did you feel about doing Heropanti 2).” The actor posted his response, which read, “Release hone se pehle bada mazaa aya… release k bad l lag gaye (it was a lot of fun before the film’s release, but not after that).”

Read | When Vidyut Jammwal leaked audio of Ram Gopal Varma using derogatory language against Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff indulged in an AMA session on Saturday. Tiger Shroff indulged in an AMA session on Saturday.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 featured Tara Sutaria as the female lead while Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the antagonist. A sequel to the 2014 hit, the film could only mint Rs 24 crore at the box office.

Tiger Shroff next has Ganpath opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will hit cinemas in Christmas. He will also star with Akshay Kumar in the sequel of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

News of his film Screw Dheela getting shelved was recently making rounds. The Shashank Khaitan directorial was said to be affected because of Heropanti 2’s failure. However, a source close to Dharma Productions revealed that the film has been pushed owing to dates issues but ‘will happen next year for sure’.

Tiger Shroff was last seen appearing in Koffee with Karan 7 with Kriti Sanon.