scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Tiger Shroff addresses the failure of Heropanti 2: ‘Release hone se pehle bada mazaa aaya…’

Answering a fan during an AMA session, Tiger Shroff addressed the failure of Heropanti 2, saying nothing was fun after the release of the film.

Tiger ShroffTiger Shroff will be next seen in Ganpath. (Tiger Shroff/ Instagram)

During an AMA session on Saturday, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff addressed the failure of Heropanti 2. When a fan asked him how he felt about the film, the actor had a rather honest and witty response to it. He shared that while he had a lot of fun before the release, things didn’t seem good after that.

Tiger Shroff shared an Instagram story where a fan asked him, “Heropanti 2 karke aapko kaisa laga (how did you feel about doing Heropanti 2).” The actor posted his response, which read, “Release hone se pehle bada mazaa aya… release k bad l lag gaye (it was a lot of fun before the film’s release, but not after that).”

Read |When Vidyut Jammwal leaked audio of Ram Gopal Varma using derogatory language against Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff indulged in an AMA session on Saturday.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 featured Tara Sutaria as the female lead while Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the antagonist. A sequel to the 2014 hit, the film could only mint Rs 24 crore at the box office.

Tiger Shroff next has Ganpath opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will hit cinemas in Christmas. He will also star with Akshay Kumar in the sequel of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerousPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerous
Also Read |Karan Johar ‘sent’ Shanaya Kapoor to talk to Tiger Shroff at his birthday bash, but she felt that she ‘bored him’

News of his film Screw Dheela getting shelved was recently making rounds. The Shashank Khaitan directorial was said to be affected because of Heropanti 2’s failure. However, a source close to Dharma Productions revealed that the film has been pushed owing to dates issues but ‘will happen next year for sure’.

Tiger Shroff was last seen appearing in Koffee with Karan 7 with Kriti Sanon.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-09-2022 at 11:55:57 am
Next Story

‘Lit fests should be more disruptive, writers should not write books just to get movie adaptations’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan
How Nayanthara made husband Vignesh Shivan’s birthday ‘the best ever’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement