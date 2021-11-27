scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Tiger Shroff aces ice skating as he shoots for Ganpath in the UK: ‘Not bad for my first time’

Tiger Shroff took some time off in UK where he is shooting for Ganpath. The Vikas Bahl directorial, also starring Kriti Sanon, is scheduled for Christmas 2022 release.

November 27, 2021 12:11:21 pm
Tiger shroff ice skating in London - GanpathTiger Shroff ice skates in London where he is shooting his upcoming film Ganpath. (Photos: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)

Actor Tiger Shroff who is shooting for his upcoming action thriller Ganpath in the UK recently took to his social media platforms to flaunt his ice skating skills. The actor who was last seen in Baaghi 3 shared a video of himself trying ice skating for the very first time, and for a beginner, he is too good!

As soon as he dropped the video, many of his fans complimented him. His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also commented, “More and more Cardio hahaa.” Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, cheered for her son and wrote, “Soooooooo cuuuute😀😀😀😀❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Tiger starrer Ganpath is helmed by Vikas Bahl. Along with Tiger, the film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Tiger and Kriti made their Bollywood debut together with Heropanti, Ganpath is their second collaboration together.

Ganpath is scheduled to hit the screens on December 23, 2022.

