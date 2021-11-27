Tiger Shroff aces ice skating as he shoots for Ganpath in the UK: ‘Not bad for my first time’

Actor Tiger Shroff who is shooting for his upcoming action thriller Ganpath in the UK recently took to his social media platforms to flaunt his ice skating skills. The actor who was last seen in Baaghi 3 shared a video of himself trying ice skating for the very first time, and for a beginner, he is too good!

Check out the video here:

As soon as he dropped the video, many of his fans complimented him. His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also commented, “More and more Cardio hahaa.” Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, cheered for her son and wrote, “Soooooooo cuuuute😀😀😀😀❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Tiger starrer Ganpath is helmed by Vikas Bahl. Along with Tiger, the film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Tiger and Kriti made their Bollywood debut together with Heropanti, Ganpath is their second collaboration together.

Ganpath is scheduled to hit the screens on December 23, 2022.