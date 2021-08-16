Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to shoot international leg of actioner in Russia, Austria and Turkey

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently busy filming Tiger 3. The pair will be heading to Russia on Wednesday in order to shoot the international portions of the actioner. Salman and Katrina will be filming in at least five different locations abroad, including Austria and Turkey.

However, the pandemic is still a big part of our lives, and to avoid any untoward incident, producer Aditya Chopra has decided to fly his Tiger 3 team in a jumbo charter.

“YRF is chartering everyone including Salman, Katrina, director Maneesh Sharma, the entire cast and crew for this intense international leg that will see the team pull off some spectacular shooting schedules. Team Tiger takes off on August 18. The direction team under Maneesh has prepped for months for this schedule, and Aditya Chopra is clear that the shoot needs to happen smoothly,” a source revealed.

Adding that the Maneesh Sharma directorial will see the duo perform never-seen-before action scenes, the source further stated, “Salman and Katrina will land in Russia first and then head to multiple shooting destinations like Turkey and Austria. Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma didn’t want to compromise on the scale of the film despite the pandemic and they have planned Tiger 3 to be a visually spectacular theatrical experience. Thus, this schedule will add a lot to the film’s visual extravaganza and some never seen before action sequences will be filmed.”

Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi, who is said to play the villain in the film. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.