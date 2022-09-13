National Cinema Day postponed because of Brahmastra’s success? Tickets for Rs 75 won’t be available on Sept 16

National Cinema Day, which was earlier scheduled for September 16, has now been postponed to September 23 and it is suspected that the reason for the same is the roaring success of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. It was earlier announced that on National Cinema Day, many multiplex chains would be offering tickets at the low price of Rs 75.

The Multiplex Association of India shared a note on their social media saying that “on request from various stake holders and in order to maximize participation,” they have postponed National Cinema Day. With Brahmastra’s release, the footfalls of theatres have increased after a long time so it seems like the theatre owners want to maximise their share since the film has been pulling in huge audiences.

The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September, however, on request from various stake holders and in order to maximize participation, it would now be held on 23rd September #NationalCinemaDay2022 #Sep23 pic.twitter.com/c5DeDCYaMD — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) September 13, 2022

2022 has been a bleak year for Hindi cinema as only Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have managed to score big at the box office. The recent box office collections of Brahmastra have surprised the trade and the audiences alike. In four days since its release, Brahmastra has made over Rs 143 crore in the domestic market and approximately Rs 65 crore in overseas markets.

Four thousand screens across cinema chains like PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movietime, Wave, M2K, Delite and many others will be offering the tickets for Rs 75.

Their statement further read, “India has a thriving domestic film industry and has seen one of the sharpest recoveries in the film exhibition business, globally. Quarter 1, FY’23 recorded impressive numbers among cinema operators on the back of global and local tent poles that resonated with the Indian audience. The quarter was marked by the release of some of the biggest domestic hits like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Hollywood hits such as Doctor Strange and Top Gun: Maverick.”