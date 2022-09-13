scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

National Cinema Day postponed because of Brahmastra’s success? Tickets for Rs 75 won’t be available on Sept 16

National Cinema Day, which was supposed to offer movie tickets for Rs 75, has now been postponed and it is perhaps due to the success of Brahmastra.

ranbir kapoorBrahmastra has been performing well at the box office.

National Cinema Day, which was earlier scheduled for September 16, has now been postponed to September 23 and it is suspected that the reason for the same is the roaring success of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. It was earlier announced that on National Cinema Day, many multiplex chains would be offering tickets at the low price of Rs 75.

The Multiplex Association of India shared a note on their social media saying that “on request from various stake holders and in order to maximize participation,” they have postponed National Cinema Day. With Brahmastra’s release, the footfalls of theatres have increased after a long time so it seems like the theatre owners want to maximise their share since the film has been pulling in huge audiences.

Also Read |Brahmastra box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s film passes Monday test, expected to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

2022 has been a bleak year for Hindi cinema as only Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have managed to score big at the box office. The recent box office collections of Brahmastra have surprised the trade and the audiences alike. In four days since its release, Brahmastra has made over Rs 143 crore in the domestic market and approximately Rs 65 crore in overseas markets.

Four thousand screens across cinema chains like PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movietime, Wave, M2K, Delite and many others will be offering the tickets for Rs 75.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Their statement further read, “India has a thriving domestic film industry and has seen one of the sharpest recoveries in the film exhibition business, globally. Quarter 1, FY’23 recorded impressive numbers among cinema operators on the back of global and local tent poles that resonated with the Indian audience. The quarter was marked by the release of some of the biggest domestic hits like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Hollywood hits such as Doctor Strange and Top Gun: Maverick.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 02:11:12 pm
Next Story

Qutub Minar case: ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Of Bharat Jodo Yatra, T-shirt vs suit, Siddique Kappan bail
From the Urdu Press

Of Bharat Jodo Yatra, T-shirt vs suit, Siddique Kappan bail

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
India to host G20 Summit in September 2023

India to host G20 Summit in September 2023

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium
With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

Apple iOS 16 tips and tricks: Customise lock screen to removing photo background

Apple iOS 16 tips and tricks: Customise lock screen to removing photo background

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday vacation photos
Ananya Panday does touristy things in Italy
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement