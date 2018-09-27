Thugs of Hindostan trailer release LIVE UPDATES

The trailer of Thugs of Hindostan will be released today. To mark the birth anniversary of iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra, Yash Raj Films has decided to treat movie buffs with a sneak peek into the epic-adventure drama, starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.
To create a buzz around the the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial, the characters of Thugs of Hindostan have been introduced in motion posters. Amitabh is Khudabaksh, Aamir is Firangi, Fatima is Zafira and Katrina is Surraiya.
Meet the characters of Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan as Firangi | Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh| Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira | Lloyd Owen as John Clive | Katrina Kaif as Suraiyaa
Thugs of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions of a Thug. The movie will hit screens on November 8, 2018.
Yash Raj Film on September 19 introduced the Thugs of Hindostan character Zafira, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh. After playing a wrestler in her first film Dangal, Fatima plays a fiery archer in the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial.
Also Rea | Thugs of Hindostan: Fatima Sana Shaikh’s rugged look as Zafira cannot be missed
After the logo of Thugs of Hindostan, Yash Raj Films on September 18 introduced superstar Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh. With a sword in his hand, an armour on his body, a turban on his head and passion in his eyes, Big B looked every bit the Commander of Thugs.
Also Read | Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan is commander Khudabaksh
Yash Raj Films unveiled the logo of Thugs of Hindostan on September 17. The one minute and 16 seconds long promo gave a sense of the epic scale that the makers are aiming for.
Also Read | Thugs of Hindostan release date, logo out: Aamir, Big B and Katrina film promises epic scale and action
According to Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan is "set to treat audiences across age groups with the biggest jaw-dropping action sequences seen by audiences on screen to date. With its edge-of-the-seat thrills and an epic adventure and war on the seas, the film is set to light up this Diwali."