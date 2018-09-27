Thugs of Hindostan trailer release LIVE UPDATES

Thugs of Hindostan trailer live updates: Thugs of Hindostan releases on November 8. Thugs of Hindostan trailer live updates: Thugs of Hindostan releases on November 8.

The trailer of Thugs of Hindostan will be released today. To mark the birth anniversary of iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra, Yash Raj Films has decided to treat movie buffs with a sneak peek into the epic-adventure drama, starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.

To create a buzz around the the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial, the characters of Thugs of Hindostan have been introduced in motion posters. Amitabh is Khudabaksh, Aamir is Firangi, Fatima is Zafira and Katrina is Surraiya.

Meet the characters of Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan as Firangi | Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh| Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira | Lloyd Owen as John Clive | Katrina Kaif as Suraiyaa

Thugs of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions of a Thug. The movie will hit screens on November 8, 2018.