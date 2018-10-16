Thugs of Hindostan song Vashmalle: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan match steps to the Ajay-Atul track

Thugs of Hindostan song Vashmalle: Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan share screen space for the first time

Thugs of Hindostan’s first song “Vashmalle” is out and it is, unfortunately, nothing exceptional. Yes, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are sharing screen space for the first time, but that is the only highlight of the track. And this is unfortunate, considering that the music of the song has been composed by acclaimed music directors Ajay-Atul, who are known for lending music to films like Sairat and Fandry.

The one-minute promo of the song sees Aamir and Amitabh trying their best to move to the upbeat music. But it is well-known that neither of them can dance, sure they have that screen presence which has helped them pull off previous hits, but “Vashmalle” certainly doesn’t belong to that category.

The track has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani and the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song has been choreographed by Prabhudheva, and even he couldn’t infuse the song with his energy and enthusiasm.

“It is amazing that we could write a suitable moment in the film that sees these two icons of Indian cinema shake a leg with each other and the song will stand out because of their infectious energy and camaraderie. The song presents Mr. Bachchan and Aamir Khan in the mood to celebrate. I have to reveal that the sequence will show them getting drunk during the celebrations and then breaking out to dance on this high energy number. It is a priceless moment that we have captured in Thugs of Hindostan,” director Vijay Krishna Acharya said.

The film’s main plot revolves around Amitabh Bachchan’s Khudabaksh Azaad who dreams of gaining independence for Hindostan. He encounters a few interesting characters that make his journey that more challenging and adventurous.

Thugs of Hindostan stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen in significant roles. Written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the YRF movie will hit the screens on November 8, 2018.

