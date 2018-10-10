Thugs of Hindostan making video 2: Here’s how artificial rain and storm were created on the ships

Thugs of Hindostan making video shows how actors Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh shot the intense scenes on the two ships.

For the team of Thugs of Hindostan, shooting the fight sequences on the ships was the most challenging part. In the second making video which was released by Yash Raj Films today, director Vijay Krishna Acharya reveals how the crew equipped the two ships with everything required on the set and what measures they undertook during the safety drills to ensure that the shooting schedule was smooth.

“After these two years of thinking of the ships and building the ships, now we were ready to start filming on the ships. There’s a whole army of people that descends on these ships. Your SFX needs to get on, cranes need to be brought in, so the challenges never end. One finished and then the next starts,” shared Vijay.

Watch | Making of Thugs Of Hindostan | Chapter 2

The video titled ‘Chapter 2: Shooting on the Ships’ comes a day after the makers released ‘Chapter 1: Building the Ships’. It shows how the Thugs team created artificial sea waves, rain and storm during the filming. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh shared the difficult part about shooting and how they managed to pull off the intense fight scenes. While Bachchan said it was the first time he shot in such a set-up, Aamir shared that the slippery deck was his biggest challenge.

We also get to see how the team used the wave makers, water cannons and rain machines during the shooting process.

“This is something I’m not supposed to be doing at this age. But because there was a certain amount of confidence and insistence on the part of Adi (Aditya Chopra) and Victor (Vijay Krishna Acharya), I just took it up,” Bachchan said in the making video.

Thugs of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. It is set for a mega release on Diwali, November 8.

