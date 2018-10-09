Thugs of Hindostan making: Amitabh and Aamir share why they were fascinated by the ships

Thugs of Hindostan stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

In a video released by Yash Raj Films on Tuesday, the team of Thugs of Hindostan revealed what it took to build two life-size ships for the film, and why the process lasted more than a year.

The over five-minute long making video opens with director Vijay Krishna Acharya sharing how they picked Malta as the place to build the ships. It also shows shots of the making process complete with a team of foreign and Indian craftsmen. And amid all this, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub shared their reactions on seeing the ships in real.

Watch | Making of Thugs Of Hindostan | Chapter 1

“I thought if we managed to show the ships’ portion in the film organically, then we might end up giving the audience something new, which might have its own challenges, but if we pull it off, then it’ll be fun,” the director said.

Talking about his apprehension before shooting on the ships, Bachchan said, “It all sounded very grand when I was hearing the sequence and I was always apprehensive how they are going to pull this thing off, so I kept asking them.”

Amitabh Bachchan in one of the stills from Thugs of Hindostan trailer.

“There’s a lot of work on the ship in this film. And to be honest, I was concerned about that because it is not something we’ve been doing in India in films,” Aamir said.

“I was quite fascinated to know they actually built two huge ships which could sail the sea if you wanted to. So they were actual real ships which they built,” he added.

The trailer of Thugs of Hindostan was launched last month. The film, which is slated for a Diwali release in November, also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd