Thugs of Hindostan making: Amitabh and Aamir reveal how they trained for the action

Thugs of Hindostan making video shows how the makers and actors carried out the intricate action scenes.

Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan underwent rigorous action training and learnt sword fighting for the upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan. The senior actor says it’s best to put aside apprehensions when one commits to a project.

The high-on-action film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Its makers have released a video titled “Chapter 4” where its lead actors talk about how they got into their characters and prepared for the action scenes in Thugs of Hindostan.

“Much before we actually went through these sequences, Viktor (Acharya) and Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) had said, ‘Maybe you should train a bit’. So, we were doing a lot of sword moments in the gym. There is a lot of action, whether it is jumping off a building, doing summersaults, diving, climbing up. These were all done live,” Amitabh, who plays the role of Khudabaksh in the movie, said in a statement.

“If you have committed yourself to a project then I guess you have to put aside all apprehensions and challenges and do what has been asked,” added the 76-year-old.

Aamir said: “Just before I did ‘Thugs…’, I did ‘Dangal’. Two of us (Fatima and I) were training for a year and half in wrestling, and in wrestling, the stance is very low. You bend at the waist and you stand as low as possible. So instinctively, I use to stand low, so they had to try and get that out of me. A lot of initial training went into boxing, kicking, rolling, sword fighting. A lot of that was done which gave us a good foundation for this kind of film.”

Days back, the makers, also released videos about the building of the two life-size ships which are an integral part of the film, since most of the action happens on them. It also showed how they shot the scenes on it and eventually, how one of the ships was destroyed as the script demanded.

Thugs of Hindostan, which also features Katrina Kaif will release on November 8 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

