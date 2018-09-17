Thugs of Hindostan logo unveiled, promises epic scale and action

Thugs of Hindostan releases on November 8. Thugs of Hindostan releases on November 8.

Yash Raj Films on Monday launched the logo of much awaited action-adventure film Thugs of Hindostan. The promo is one minute and 16 seconds long and gives a sense of the epic scale of the film. Thugs of Hindostan for the first time brings together two bigwigs of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh also star in the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial.

The teaser begins with a dramatic sound effect of thunder and the names of the cast members begin to appear on the screen. Amitabh’s name has the backdrop of a red pennant with the sun emblazoned on it. The visuals are accompanied by haunting vocals. Aamir’s name has the silhouette of a mediaeval building, a fort or a palace, behind it. Katrina and Fatima’s names have the map of India as background, with ambers floating in the air.

The logo itself begins to materialise with two longswords and a shield. The round shield becomes the ‘O’ of Hindostan, while the longswords form the base of the word ‘Thugs’, with ‘of’ between them. ‘Hindostan’ comes below the swords. The name of the film is written in a metallic silver colour. This suggests the film will have lots of warfare and violence in it.

The plot of the film is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions of a Thug and the cult of the Thuggee. Aamir Khan plays the role of Ameer Ali, the main character of the novel. The film is set for a Diwali release and the makers claim it “will be the biggest release that Bollywood has ever seen” and “promises to deliver a never-seen-before cinematic experience on the big screen.”

