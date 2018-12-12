Thugs of Hindostan full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers, fans urge makers to take action

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan has been leaked online just few hours after its release. The Yash Raj Films production has been released by the website Tamilrockers, popular for hosting pirated versions of movies.

Following the leak, fans have been urging authorities to take severe action against the site. Tamilrockers had previously released the pirated version of Tamil actor Vijay’s Sarkar, which had prompted the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) to release a statement saying that the site must be prevented from pirating and hosting new releases. It also urged theater owners to employ personnel inside cinema halls to prevent cinegoers from recording films on their phones.

Thugs of Hindostan marks the second collaboration of Vijay Krishna Acharya and Aamir Khan. The two had previously worked together on the third installment of the Dhoom franchise, Dhoom 3.

The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen in significant roles. It has been directed and written by Vijay Krishna Acharya with music by Ajay-Atul.