Thugs of Hindostan first poster, trailer date out: Aamir, Amitabh and Fatima are ready for battle

Yash Raj Films today unveiled the first poster of Thug of Hindostan. The poster features Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. The makers also announced that the trailer will be released on September 27.

Sharing the poster Yash Raj Films wrote, “This Diwali, be prepared to be Thugged. Presenting the poster of #ThugsOfHindostan #TOHTrailer OUT ON 27TH SEPTEMBER! @SrBachchan | @aamir_khan | #KatrinaKaif | @fattysanashaikh | #VijayKrishnaAcharya | @TOHTheFilm”

We have already seen the character posters of Aamir’s Firangi, Amitabh’s Khudabaksh, Fatima’s Zafira, Katrina’s Suraiyaa and Llyod’s John Clive. Now the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan is awaited.

Meet the characters of Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan as Firangi | Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh| Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira | Lloyd Owen as John Clive | Katrina Kaif as Suraiyaa

Thugs of Hindostan, based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions of a Thug, is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film will hit screens on November 8.

