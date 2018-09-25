Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Thugs of Hindostan first poster, trailer date out: Aamir, Amitabh and Fatima are ready for battle

Thugs of Hindostan first poster, trailer date: Yash Raj Films on Tuesday unveiled the first poster of Thugs of Hindostan, featuing Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.

By: Express Web Desk | New Dehli | Published: September 25, 2018 11:37:13 am
Thugs of Hindostan trailer The trailer of Thugs of Hindostan will be released on September 27.

Yash Raj Films today unveiled the first poster of Thug of Hindostan. The poster features Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. The makers also announced that the trailer will be released on September 27.

Sharing the poster Yash Raj Films wrote, “This Diwali, be prepared to be Thugged. Presenting the poster of #ThugsOfHindostan #TOHTrailer OUT ON 27TH SEPTEMBER! @SrBachchan | @aamir_khan | #KatrinaKaif | @fattysanashaikh | #VijayKrishnaAcharya | @TOHTheFilm”

We have already seen the character posters of Aamir’s Firangi, Amitabh’s Khudabaksh, Fatima’s Zafira, Katrina’s Suraiyaa and Llyod’s John Clive. Now the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan is awaited.

Meet the characters of Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan as FirangiAmitabh Bachchan as KhudabakshFatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira | Lloyd Owen as John Clive | Katrina Kaif as Suraiyaa

Thugs of Hindostan, based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions of a Thug, is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film will hit screens on November 8.

