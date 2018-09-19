Thugs of Hindostan: Fatima Sana Shaikh’s rugged look as Zafira cannot be missed

Fatima Sana Shaikh plays Zafira in Thugs of Hindostan. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays Zafira in Thugs of Hindostan.

The makers of epic action-adventure film Thugs of Hindostan have introduced its second character, Zafira. Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays Zafira in the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial, has aced the fiery look of a fighter and it gets difficult to take your eyes off her. Sharing the motion poster on Twitter, the official handle of Yash Raj Films wrote, “With fire in her heart, here’s @fattysanashaikh as #Zafira”.

The official description of Fatima’s character reads, “Zafira is fiery and stunning. She is an extremely talented fighter and specialises in combat by bow and arrow. Zafira has perfect accuracy and she doesn’t miss a target, ever. Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira brings vigour and freshness to Thugs of Hindostan.” Aamir Khan also tweeted the short teaser and wrote, “The warrior thug! Iskey nishane se bach ke raho!!!”

Watch | Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira in Thugs of Hindostan

In the motion poster, Fatima, who wowed the audience as a wrestler in Dangal, sports a warrior’s outfit and a scar on her eyebrow. Just like the film’s logo and Amitabh Bachchan’s character poster, the background score of this recently released poster is something which is going to stay with you for long.

Also starring Katrina Kaif, Thugs of Hindostan is Fatima’s second film with Aamir after Dangal.

Based on a novel by Philip Meadows Taylor, Confessions of a Thug which details the lives and activities of a gang of thugs who murdered travellers for money and valuables, Thugs of Hindostan has been shot across Mumbai, Malta, Morocco and Thailand. The movie will hit screens on November 8, 2018.

