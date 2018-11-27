Aamir Khan: I take full responsibility for Thugs of Hindostan failure

Superstar Aamir Khan on Monday acknowledged the failure of his latest film Thugs of Hindostan, saying he feels “very bad” that he could not entertain the audience this time.

Advertising

“I take full responsibility for Thugs not working with the audience. I think we went wrong but I would like to take full responsibility of that. You can be sure we tried our level best.

“We didn’t leave any stone unturned but somewhere we went wrong. There are some people who liked the film, and we would like to thank them but they are in minority. Majority didn’t like and we realise this,” Aamir said at the award ceremony of Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest.

The actor also offered an apology to fans who went to watch his film with great expectations.

Advertising

Aamir Khan said, “The audience which came with so much expectation to watch my film, I want to apologise to them also that this time I couldn’t entertain them. I am feeling very bad that we weren’t able to entertain them.”

The actor was then asked if he could point out what exactly went wrong with the film, which was produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Aamir refused to elaborate on it, saying he was uncomfortable divulging the reasons in public.

“I am not comfortable discussing all of this publicly because I am very close to all my films. I treat them like my kids. So, even if they fail, they are mine,” he said.

Recently, superstar Shah Rukh Khan said in an interview that some of the criticism against Thugs of Hindostan was harsh. When asked what Aamir felt about Shah Rukh’s point of view, the actor said an audience is free to express its opinion and he respects it.

“But we certainly tried our level best. And I am feeling very bad that we didn’t succeed in entertaining the audience,” he said.

Aamir Khan is now looking forward to Thugs of Hindostan’s release in China. “The China release is going to happen next month. So, let’s see what happens,” the actor said.