Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan fails to impress in China

Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan failed to impress Chinese audiences with a poor opening on Friday which will be his first flop in the Chinese market after a string of box office hits.

Advertising

This is the first movie that failed to click in China after the massive success of his previous films 3 Idiots, Dangal and Secret Superstars which won him massive revenues besides a huge fan following.

Thugs of Hindostan raked 10.74 million yuan (USD1.56 million) at the box office and according to Chinese movie ticketing platform Maoyan, the movie is estimated to get in only 96.1 million yuan, possibly the worst of Aamir’s movie performances in China, state-run Global Times reported this weekend.

Thugs of Hindostan had performed miserably at the Indian box office too and the makers had hoped Aamir’s popularity in China will help the film pull through but that did not happen, the report said.

Advertising

Aamir, who is known as Mi Shu or Uncle Mi in China, had produced a special Chinese edition. He had also promoted the film for almost two weeks before the release by visiting a number of key cities including Guangzhou, Xi’an, Nanjing and Shanghai.

Before Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir’s Dangal and Secret Superstar had also released in China. While Dangal managed to find a place in the top 30 all-time highest grossing films in China, Secret Superstar managed to collect above Rs 750 crore at the Chinese box office.

Earlier, at an event in Mumbai, Aamir Khan had taken the responsibility of the failure of Thugs of Hindostan. He said, “I take full responsibility for Thugs not working with the audience. I think we went wrong but I would like to take full responsibility for that. You can be sure we tried our level best. We didn’t leave any stone unturned but somewhere we went wrong. There are some people who liked the film, and we would like to thank them but they are in minority. Majority didn’t like and we realise this.”