Throwback video: Not all Bollywood parties have celebrities in a “drugged state”

When Karan Johar posted a video from his party on Instagram, he wouldn’t have realised that a social media post would cause this much furore. Akali Dal MLA Manjinder S Sirsa accused those present in the video of being in a “drugged state”. Many have reacted on this controversy but the celebrities in the video – Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others have chosen to stay mum about the issue.

In light of this recent controversy, a throwback video with Bollywood celebrities including Hariharan, Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar and others has started doing the rounds of the internet again. Here, the artistes are engrossed in singing the famous song “Chappa Chappa Charkha” from the film Maachis, and seem to be having a merry time.

Over the years, several Bollywood celebrities have openly confessed to indulging in drugs. Sanjay Dutt, who spent a considerable amount of time in a rehabilitation facility a few decades ago, has spoken about the ill-effects of drugs on various public platforms. The biopic made on Sanjay Dutt’s life, Sanju, also detailed his experience with drugs and his eventual recovery.

The recent post by Karan Johar has once again started the conversation of ill-effects of drugs and how celebrities should take their position of being role models a little more seriously.