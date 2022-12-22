Throwback Thursday: Ajay Devgn shares unseen picture of Saif Ali Khan from the sets of Kachche Dhaage

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took a trip down the memory lane and dropped an unseen picture from the sets of the 1999 film Kachche Dhaage. The picture featured Ajay, Saif Ali Khan and other members of the film. Saif is seen sporting his long hair and quirky shades while Ajay is seen in an all-black avatar.

Ajay said that a fan forwarded him the old photo and wrote in the caption, “This picture was forwarded to me by a fan. Taken on the sets of Kachche Dhaage (1999). A film in which Saif and I were on the run. Manisha Koirala & Namrata Shirodkar were our leading ladies. It had an evergreen music track by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan saab. The memory needed some jogging but it was fun taking that trip.#ThrowbackThursday @theofficialnusrat @milan.a.luthria #SaifAliKhan @m_koirala @namratashirodkar #TinuVerma.”

Fans recalled the times when the film was released and said in the comment section that they bought the ticket for the film for only Rs. 15. One of the fans said, “My Favourite film with evergreen songs.” Another fan wrote, “15 rupey k ticket tha is movie ka gaane aj bhi yaad hai.”

Released in 1999, the action-thriller film was directed by Milan Luthria and starred Ajay, Saif, Manisha Koirala and Namrata Shirodkar. Tinu Verma was the action director of the film and he had earlier revealed that he had slapped Saif on the sets. Saif’s casual attitude and unprofessionalism irked the director and he said in an interview with Mukesh Khanna that he slapped Saif in front of the whole cast and crew including Ajay. He also revealed that Saif and his wife Amrita Singh later apologised to him.