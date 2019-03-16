Throwback Saturday: When Shah Rukh Khan interviewed Lady Gaga

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan got a chance to have a tête-à-tête with American singer Lady Gaga during her visit to the country in 2011. The interview happened in the wake of Shah Rukh’s efforts to get Akon and Gaga to sing in his movie Ra.One.

While SRK succeeded to rope in Akon (for the song “Chammak Challo”), he lost out on Lady Gaga due to the shortage of time. He did, however, manage to interview her for the UTV Bindass channel.

It was a casual chat between two stars of their respective countries, though the focus was clearly on Lady Gaga.

The conversation began with Shah Rukh Khan teaching Lady Gaga basic Hindi words and expressions in a humorous way.

The two stars talked about wide-ranging topics. This included spirituality, their passion for the work they do, the origins of ‘Lady Gaga’ — the stage name of Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta (Gaga’s real name). Lady Gaga also talked about her personal life, family and relationships.

The question of Lady Gaga acting in a Hindi movie with Shah Rukh Khan naturally popped up. Lady Gaga replied she would love to do that. So far, though, it has not happened.

Lady Gaga starred in the romantic musical A Star is Born that released last year. Her song “Shallow” won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.