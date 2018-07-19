Have you seen these throwback photos of Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Ananya Panday?

See today’s celebrity social media photos. See today’s celebrity social media photos.

Be it Alia Bhatt’s childhood photos from the sets of Tamanna or the photo of Karisma Kapoor and Varun Dhawan dancing at Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi, scroll to see today’s celebrity social media photos.

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan shared this photo with the caption, “Oh my oh my where did the years fly … Alia in Tamanna not a very long time ago.” Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan shared this photo with the caption, “Oh my oh my where did the years fly … Alia in Tamanna not a very long time ago.”

Alia’s sister Pooja Bhatt also shared some more stills from the film along with a long note. “Sister Act!! I was all of 24 when I produced my first film Tamanna-a true life story about a eunuch named Tikku,who during the holy month of Ramzan,found an infant abandoned in a garbage dump,her face half eaten by rats and brought her up as his very own. Tamanna dealt with the discomforting truth of female infanticide that plagues our country and proved that courage & largesse often are attributes of the truly marginalised-in this case a eunuch who gave Tamanna a new shot at life when her own father wanted her dead merely because she was born a girl. It was a dud at the box office but gave me great credibility as an actor and producer,even winning me my first national award. What most people don’t know though is that both my sisters @aliaabhatt & @shaheenb were in it too. Alia played a younger me and Shaheen played Ashutosh Rana’s daughter and even brought her own toys to the shoot which we used as props. So my father cast all three of his daughters in the same film… a fact that has been forgotten with time. I stumbled upon these photos today when I was continuing my obsessive,self assigned task of salvaging the tons of photo albums that lie discarded in a corner of our office. We are nothing but memories and these comprise some of the best! #Tamanna #familyarchives #puregold #maheshbhatt #shaheenbhatt #aliabhatt #poojabhatt #sisteract #memoriestocherish #forlife.” Alia’s sister Pooja Bhatt also shared some more stills from the film along with a long note. “Sister Act!! I was all of 24 when I produced my first film Tamanna-a true life story about a eunuch named Tikku,who during the holy month of Ramzan,found an infant abandoned in a garbage dump,her face half eaten by rats and brought her up as his very own. Tamanna dealt with the discomforting truth of female infanticide that plagues our country and proved that courage & largesse often are attributes of the truly marginalised-in this case a eunuch who gave Tamanna a new shot at life when her own father wanted her dead merely because she was born a girl. It was a dud at the box office but gave me great credibility as an actor and producer,even winning me my first national award. What most people don’t know though is that both my sisters @aliaabhatt & @shaheenb were in it too. Alia played a younger me and Shaheen played Ashutosh Rana’s daughter and even brought her own toys to the shoot which we used as props. So my father cast all three of his daughters in the same film… a fact that has been forgotten with time. I stumbled upon these photos today when I was continuing my obsessive,self assigned task of salvaging the tons of photo albums that lie discarded in a corner of our office. We are nothing but memories and these comprise some of the best! #Tamanna #familyarchives #puregold #maheshbhatt #shaheenbhatt #aliabhatt #poojabhatt #sisteract #memoriestocherish #forlife.”

Alia Bhatt too shared the photo and wrote, “Clearly throwing back this Thursday! Thanks pooj for the trip down memory lane @poojab1972 😬😬😘.” Alia Bhatt too shared the photo and wrote, “Clearly throwing back this Thursday! Thanks pooj for the trip down memory lane @poojab1972 😬😬😘.”

Karisma Kapoor shared this photo with the caption, “A fun moment from sonam’s #mehendi #candidcapture 📸 #dancemode 💃🏻🕺🏻 with my fav @varundvn #energyunlimited thanks @vogueindia @sonamkapoor @anandahuja 😘 #throwbackthursday.” Karisma Kapoor shared this photo with the caption, “A fun moment from sonam’s #mehendi #candidcapture 📸 #dancemode 💃🏻🕺🏻 with my fav @varundvn #energyunlimited thanks @vogueindia @sonamkapoor @anandahuja 😘 #throwbackthursday.”

Ananya Panday also shared an old photo of herself and Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor. “Always a big ❤️ for you @janhvikapoor !! Good luck to the entire team of #Dhadak ✨,” read the caption. Ananya Panday also shared an old photo of herself and Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor. “Always a big ❤️ for you @janhvikapoor !! Good luck to the entire team of #Dhadak ✨,” read the caption.

Harshvardhan Kapoor also shared a #throwbackthursday photo and wrote, “#rakeyshomprakashmehra #mirzya visual musical splendour #bfi.” Harshvardhan Kapoor also shared a #throwbackthursday photo and wrote, “#rakeyshomprakashmehra #mirzya visual musical splendour #bfi.”

Sonam Kapoor shared a poster of Fanney Khan and wrote, “Whaaaaat a poster full of talent! This film is brilliant and moving.. even the trailer makes me emotional! Can’t wait for the release! @anilskapoor @rajkummar_rao @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.” Sonam Kapoor shared a poster of Fanney Khan and wrote, “Whaaaaat a poster full of talent! This film is brilliant and moving.. even the trailer makes me emotional! Can’t wait for the release! @anilskapoor @rajkummar_rao @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.”

Nia Sharma too posted a photo today. “Learning of the day: Don’t be the bigger person. Slash their tires,” read the caption.

Malaika Arora shared this photo with the caption, “I spy with my left eye.” Malaika Arora shared this photo with the caption, “I spy with my left eye.”

It is Ileana D’Cruz’s boyfriend Andrew Kneebone’s birthday today. The actor shared a click and the note along read, “Happy Birthday my love ♥️ Seriously I don’t know how you get sexier with every year I’ve known you! Ain’t complaining though 😛 I hope you have the best year ever…you deserve every happiness and so much more and if I can add to that in even a small little way I’d consider myself very lucky! I love you ♥️.” It is Ileana D’Cruz’s boyfriend Andrew Kneebone’s birthday today. The actor shared a click and the note along read, “Happy Birthday my love ♥️ Seriously I don’t know how you get sexier with every year I’ve known you! Ain’t complaining though 😛 I hope you have the best year ever…you deserve every happiness and so much more and if I can add to that in even a small little way I’d consider myself very lucky! I love you ♥️.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd