This throwback photo of Aishwarya Rai from the 90s is simply breezy

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai has been a sensation ever since she won Miss World in 1994. An old photo of the Devdas actor has been making the rounds of social media, reminding fans of her eternal beauty.

The photo has been shared on Instagram by designer Ritu Kumar. “@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb photographed with Ritu Kumar wearing a printed ensemble from our Karabagh collection in the mid 1990’s. We take a look back at some iconic images from our archives featuring women that continue to inspire us as we enter the new year,” read the caption.

On the film front, Aishwarya Rai will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Reports suggest that the film will feature Aishwarya in a double role, where she will play the role of princess Nandini, as well as her mother, Mandakini Devi. She wrapped up the shoot of the movie in September 2021.

In a recent chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek Bachchan shared that he is an actor post-marriage because of his wife. “A lot of what I am as an actor post marriage is due to Aishwarya. One is the practical, logistical side of it. To know that my wife is with Aaradhya is a huge, emotional weight that is lifted, from any parents’ mind. She has allowed me, and I say allowed because that’s what it is — she’s given me permission and allowed (and said), ‘You go act, I’ll take care of Aaradhya.’ So you go out, you get the liberty to perform freely. And it’s a fact,” said Abhishek.