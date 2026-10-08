Three days before his death, Nana Patekar played the shamel, danced the Dekhni in Goa

Three days before he died, Nana Patekar was playing drums in Goa. On Sunday, the veteran actor attended a social event in Panaji where he tried his hand at the shamel, a traditional Goan percussion instrument. After playing with a local troupe, he joined them in performing the dekhni, a traditional Goan folk dance form known for its graceful movements and Konkani musical accompaniment.

Videos from the event show Nana Patekar visibly enjoying himself, keeping rhythm with the troupe and moving to the music.

48 hours ago, Nana Patekar seen here playing the Goan traditional instrument ‘Shamel’ in Panjim during a cultural performance. Life is so unpredictable. Om Shanti 🙏 https://t.co/h0CrLaqqR9 — HermanGomes_journo (@Herman_Gomes) October 8, 2026

At the same event, Nana Patekar stood before the audience and, said, “I don’t know whether I will be here tomorrow,” he told the crowd. He added that to accomplish everything one wants before leaving this world, “one must have that drive.”

Also Read: Nana Patekar Dies at 75: Maharashtra government announces state funeral; President Murmu and PM Modi mourn loss

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72 hours later, at 5:20 AM on Thursday, Nana Patekar was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He had suffered a severe cardiac arrest. Doctors at Manipal Hospital administered CPR for 45 minutes, however, he could not be revived.

PM Modi: ‘Few actors possessed that intensity’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes from the highest office in the country.

Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in. Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2026

“Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations,” Modi wrote on X. “He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in. Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” he wrote.