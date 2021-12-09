This photo of Jeh Ali Khan shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan is all kinds of adorable

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares the most adorable photos of her sons Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. And on Thursday morning, Kareena treated her fans to yet another sweet picture of her younger son Jeh.

In the photo, Jeh’s face is not visible, but the snap seems to have been taken when Jeh was presumably trying to stand on his own. Kareena captioned the picture, “It’s the toes that do it for me😍😍#mera beta#time is flying♥.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Shared only an hour ago, the post has been liked by more than 100,000 users. Kareena’s friends and relatives also dropped sweet comments on the post. Sister Karisma Kapoor mentioned, “J baba,” along with a heart emoji, while producer Rhea Kapoor complimented the kid and wrote, “Handsome.” Jeh’s aunt Saba Pataudi commented, “My Jeh Jaan” and others like Punit Malhotra, Manish Malhotra and Amrita Arora also showered love on Jeh.

A couple of days ago, Kareena Kapoor had shared a video featuring her elder son Taimur Ali Khan. Sharing the clip of Taimur on a swing set, Kareena wrote, “He fixed my mood swings.”

On the work front, Kareena is awaiting the release of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.