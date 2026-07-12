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‘This is my man’: Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas introduces fiance during Delhi concert
At her latest concert in Delhi, Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas announced her engagement and introduced her fiance on the stage.
Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas surprised her fans with a good news at her latest Delhi concert. During the opening night of her highly-awaited The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi, she announced her engagement and introduced her fiance to the audience. Several videos of the special moment have since gone viral on social media.
In one of the clips, Jasmine can be seen inviting her partner Shekhar Chaudhary on the stage. While holding his hand, she revealed the happy news with her fans, and flaunted her engagement ring. The couple looked happy and excited as the crowd cheered for the romantic moment. As soon as he was about to leave the stage, Jasmine’s famous song “Laavan,” played, making her dance on it with Shekhar.
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What made everyone hoot louder was when Jasmine Sandlas jumped into her fiance’s arms on the stage. The adorable duo then grooved on her track for a brief moment. “This is my man everybody! He put a ring on it,” she said. After their appearance together, videos started surfacing on the internet. “A woman in love,” a fan wrote. Another person commented, “The kind of love everyone roots for.” “It’s so dreamy, so happy for Jasmine,” a third comment read.
In the clips, Jasmine Sandlas can be seen wearing an embellished golden lehenga along with heavy jewellery. On the other hand, her fiance Shekhar Chaudhary opted for a casual look – a black tshirt and jeans.
Jasmine Sandlas Delhi concert
The concert in the national capital marked the beginning of Jasmine Sandlas’ India tour, with the singer delivering one energetic track after another. Concertgoers sang along and danced to some of her biggest Punjabi hits, including “Laavan”, “Panjeba” and “Sip Sip”. She also performed fan favourites from Dhurandhar, including “Shararat”, “Jaiye Sajana” and the title track, before moving on to “Taras”, “Illegal Weapon” and “Yaar Na Mile”.
After the Delhi concert, Jasmine is scheduled to perform in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.
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