‘This is my man’: Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas introduces fiance during Delhi concert

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas surprised her fans with a good news at her latest Delhi concert. During the opening night of her highly-awaited The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi, she announced her engagement and introduced her fiance to the audience. Several videos of the special moment have since gone viral on social media.

In one of the clips, Jasmine can be seen inviting her partner Shekhar Chaudhary on the stage. While holding his hand, she revealed the happy news with her fans, and flaunted her engagement ring. The couple looked happy and excited as the crowd cheered for the romantic moment. As soon as he was about to leave the stage, Jasmine’s famous song “Laavan,” played, making her dance on it with Shekhar.