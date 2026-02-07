‘Third rate actor from third rate country’: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India’s U19 World Cup win with message to old critics

Amitabh Bachchan was called a “3rd rate actor” by a foreign journalist. The actor recalled the insult as he celebrated India’s U19 World Cup win.

Feb 7, 2026
Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan congratulates U-19 Indian cricket team for World Cup Win.
Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy in the Hindi film industry is unmatchable, which is why he is often called the Shehenshah of Bollywood. However, there was a time when the actor was called a “3rd rate actor” by a foreign senior journalist. While the remark about him personally did not insult Big B, it was the journalist calling India a “3rd world country” that truly enraged him. The actor recalled the insult as a defiant message to India’s critics after the country clinched the win in the U19 World Cup.

Recently, Amitabh shared this personal incident as he congratulated the young Indian cricket team for winning the U19 Cricket World Cup for the sixth time. The actor recalled an episode from the past when he was felicitated in a foreign country and followed by a sea of fans everywhere he went.

He wrote, “I was invited to a Country ( will not disclose name ) for a Film Festival they were having .. and I accepted to go .. in the plane i saw their news paper, which had a picture of one of my films .. not understanding the language i asked the air hostess, what is written .. she said it is a poster of an Indian film and the paper says that its actor is coming to the country.”

Amitabh shared that fans began gathering at the airport just to catch a glimpse of him, and the crowd swelled to such an extent that his immigration had to be done at the hotel. “Surprised how and why this foreign country could be so enamoured by our films, on landing I found out why .. people started gathering , had a problem getting from plane to immigration desk .. but the crowd kept gathering around , making it difficult for me to even walk .. the situation became so chaotic that the Police came, pulled me out from the crowd , took me out from the Airport, put me in a car and escorted me to my Hotel. In my entire life, for the first time, my Immigration was done inside a Hotel,” he said.

However, Amitabh’s fan following did not sit well with a senior journalist from that country, who went on to insult the actor in an article. While the comment about him did not bother Big B as much, the insult directed at India deeply hurt him. He shared, “Subsequently, each moment I stepped out to an event or a sightseeing trip, massive crowds would gather. Police, escorts and cop cars would follow in protection. This was apparently not very acceptable to a Senior elder Journalist of the Country, and he brought out a headline in the newspaper the next day .. which read : WHY IS SO MUCH ATTENTION BEING GIVEN TO THIS 3RD RATE ACTOR FROM A 3RD WORLD COUNTRY .. !”

He added, “the 3rd rate actor bit was correct and accepted by me .. but India being called 3rd World was hurtful ..which is why the above .. which i repeat here for convenience. U19 Cricket INDIA .. WORLD CHAMPIONS ! ठोक दिया दुश्मन को (Beat the enemy) !!”

India’s U19 World Cup win

India beat England by 100 runs to win the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup final at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Friday, claiming a record-extending sixth U19 World Cup crown. India’s win in the final came off a massive batting effort led by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, under the stewardship of captain Ayush Mhatre. India made 411 for 9 wickets, with England’s bowlers struggling for answers.

