Bhumi Pednekar’s Budapest vacation with sister will make you pack your travel bag, see all photos

Bhumi Pednekar and sister Samiksha Pednekar are setting sibling goals this Raksha Bandhan as they are enjoying a much-needed vacation in Budapest. Bhumi has been shooting non-stop from the past few months– first she finished Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar, and later shot some portions of Mr Lele with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

Finally, the actor has gotten some time off and she is making the most of it holidaying with her sister. Bhumi on Sunday shared a series of photos and videos from her holiday that showed the Pednekar sisters roaming the streets of Budapest and doing all touristy things.

You Might Want To Read | How Rupert Murdoch set ‘crore’ as the KBC prize money

“Vacay photo dump part I #Budapest #BPTravels @samikshapednekar,” Bhumi wrote alongside the post. She also shared several Instagram stories, which are a proof of the fun the actor is having on her holiday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

Samiksha also shared some beautiful pictures of herself and Bhumi. Post her holiday, Bhumi is expected to resume Mr Lele shoot.



Bhumi Pednekar captured in a gorgeous frame by sister Samiksha Pednekar. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram) Bhumi Pednekar captured in a gorgeous frame by sister Samiksha Pednekar. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar enjoys a cup of coffee on her holiday in Budapest. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram) Bhumi Pednekar enjoys a cup of coffee on her holiday in Budapest. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

The film is being directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. This will be Bhumi’s second film with Vicky Kaushal after the 2020 horror film Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship, while Raksha Bandha marks Bhumi’s second screen outing with Akshay Kumar after 2017 social-drama Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Besides these films, Bhumi Pednekar is looking forward to the release of Badhaai Do, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, which is the sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho (2018). Badhaai Do has been helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, of Hunterrr fame.