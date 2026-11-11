‘There’s no Rama without Ravana’: Ram Gopal Varma after watching Ramayana Part 1 twice

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has posted a detailed review of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana after watching the film for a second time, calling it the opening statement of a new standard for Indian cinema and declaring that every film made after November 5 will now be measured against it.

RGV , who clarified at the outset that he is an atheist and that his assessment was from the perspective of a filmmaker and film watcher rather than a devotee, pushed back against critics who acknowledged the film’s scale but questioned its emotional depth. “While other reviews grudgingly note its scale and then hedge with ‘but the soul is missing’ or ‘music could be better,’ what they are missing is that the soul is in the scale and the emotion is in the humongous ambition of all the wonderfully talented people behind the making of this film,” he wrote on X on Wednesday.

The anchor of Ram Gopal Varma’s review was his assessment of Yash’s portrayal of Ravana, which he described in terms that went far beyond the usual praise a performance receives from a fellow filmmaker. “Yash’s Ravana is not a performance of the year, but it is of many decades. I say that because I simply can’t remember anything I ever saw with his kind of electrifying effect ever since I started watching cinema,” Ram Gopal Varma wrote.

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He praised the way the character was written by Sridhar Raghavan, describing Ravana not as a conventional villain but as a man who earned his power through penance, intelligence and a refusal to submit. He highlighted the scene in which Ravana deliberates with his ten heads before deciding to kidnap Sita as a moment of particular brilliance, calling it a display of “crystal clear clarity along with a monstrous force” and “magnetic precision”.

“Every review that calls him the show stealer is correct, but what they missed is the larger picture that his portrayal made Ravana look like the gravitational centre of Rama. In short, there’s no Rama without Ravana,” Ram Gopal Varma wrote.

Defending Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram

RGV also took on the criticism that Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Ram was too restrained. “Critics who wanted constant emoting from Ranbir, saying he’s got the same expression throughout, are missing the point that Ram is defined by what he withholds and not by what he expresses. When he finally acts, it’s not his arrows alone which find their mark, but more than that it’s his principles which pierce,” he wrote.

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Varma credited director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra with achieving something no one in Indian cinema had previously attempted or even imagined. He described the film as Malhotra’s challenge to an industry he sees as complacent, calling it a demonstration of “what all is possible if there’s a will.”

He praised specific visual sequences, including the opening cosmic battle, Ravana’s ten heads materialising as a living expression of internal conflict rather than a gimmick, and the climactic Jatayu sequence, which he called “breath-stopping.” He described these not as visual effects but as “galactic events of the future brightness of Indian cinematic cosmos.”

Ram Gopal Varma defended the score by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman against audience members who called it functional or insufficient. “They did not compete with the imagery but rather flowed with it. The score does not try to reinvent devotion. It just amplifies the existing mass of the specific emotion and, more importantly, pinpoints the choices of its characters,” he wrote.

Also Read: ‘No one has the right to make Ravana bigger than Lord Rama’: Mukesh Khanna on Ramayana

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RGV further addressed the criticism about the film’s runtime, arguing that the length was essential to establish the stakes of the narrative. Compressing Ram’s exile into a highlight reel while giving Ravana the space to be fully realised would have undermined the inevitability of the confrontation between them, he said.

He praised Nitiesh Tiwari for refusing to “cheapen the moral stakes and turn the story into a masala action drama,” crediting this conviction as the reason the film works for families, young audiences, Gen Z viewers and front-benchers in small towns simultaneously.

Ram Gopal Varma concluded by placing Ramayana Part 1 in a global context, calling it the first Indian production that can stand above every large-scale international film. “Whatever film will be made after November 5th will now be measured against it,” he wrote. “And the only thing which will destroy Ramayana Part 1 will be Ramayana Part 2.”