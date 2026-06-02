‘There’s a lot of Govinda and Salman Khan in Varun Dhawan,’ says Chunky Panday

In the 90s, Salman Khan and Govinda delivered several blockbuster films under the direction of David Dhawan. Now, actor Chunky Panday has drawn a comparison between David’s son Varun Dhawan and the two stars, saying that Varun possesses shades of both Salman and Govinda while still maintaining his own distinct identity.

During a chat with ETimes, Chunky, who shares screen space with Varun in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, said he enjoyed working with the younger generation of actors. He was particularly appreciative of Varun, calling him a very hands-on actor.

The actor further added that Varun is very good at improvisation. He then recalled how in the old days, they wanted everyone around them to perform well because it enhanced the scenes. He shared that he considers Varun as one of those actors who go out of his way to make other people’s performances better too.