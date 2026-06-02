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‘There’s a lot of Govinda and Salman Khan in Varun Dhawan,’ says Chunky Panday
In a recent interview, Chunky Panday compared David Dhawan's son Varun Dhawan to Salman Khan and Govinda.
In the 90s, Salman Khan and Govinda delivered several blockbuster films under the direction of David Dhawan. Now, actor Chunky Panday has drawn a comparison between David’s son Varun Dhawan and the two stars, saying that Varun possesses shades of both Salman and Govinda while still maintaining his own distinct identity.
During a chat with ETimes, Chunky, who shares screen space with Varun in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, said he enjoyed working with the younger generation of actors. He was particularly appreciative of Varun, calling him a very hands-on actor.
The actor further added that Varun is very good at improvisation. He then recalled how in the old days, they wanted everyone around them to perform well because it enhanced the scenes. He shared that he considers Varun as one of those actors who go out of his way to make other people’s performances better too.
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Chunky Panday also explained why Varun Dhawan reminds him of old-school stars. “Maybe it’s because of his father’s influence and growing up watching his films, but there’s a lot of Govinda in him. There’s a lot of Salman in him too. He has those qualities,” he shared.
At the same time, Chunky emphasised that Varun has carved out his own identity in the industry. Calling him brilliant at what he does, the actor said there are certain things that only Varun can pull off.
Govinda featured in 13 films directed by David Dhawan, and Salman Khan delivered hits such as Judwaa and Biwi No 1 with the director. The trio worked together in the 2007 hit comedy, Partner.
David also helmed the remakes of Govinda’s Coolie No 1 and Salman Khan’s Judwaa, with his son Varun Dhawan as the lead star.
About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The romantic comedy marks father-son duo David and Varun’s fourth collaboration after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No. 1. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 4.
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