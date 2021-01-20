There was no slapping on Pathan sets: Source

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated movie Pathan is once again in news. This time for an alleged scuffle that took place on the sets of the Siddharth Anand directorial. However, a source confirmed to indianexpress.com that no physical fight happened.

The source said, “The report that director Siddharth Anand and an assistant director got into a fight is absolutely baseless and untrue. Sid and his team share a bond beyond years and they all look up to him as their big brother. The truth of the matter is that a light-man was slightly injured while doing his job and he was being tended to. Thankfully, it wasn’t serious. But a junior artist was taking a video of the incident with an ulterior motive to circulate it.”

“Siddharth Anand first instructed the said person to not to do the same as it was highly insensitive. However, he was slyly trying to do the same thing again. That’s when the director, as the leader of the team, sternly asked him to handover his mobile phone and exit the set. Sid was upset that someone can be so insensitive. The junior artist, however, tried to become aggressive and the security immediately escorted him out of the sets. That’s the plain truth. Nobody got physical on the sets and there certainly was no slapping,” the source further shared.

Pathan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first starring role after the 2018 movie Zero. The film is also said to feature Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia in significant parts.