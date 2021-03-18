Rhea Chakraborty’s role hasn’t been cut at all in Chehre: Rumi Jafry, Anand Pandit

The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre dropped on Thursday and while it intrigued the audience with its mysterious plot, it also ended a big mystery with the appearance of actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea was not included in the film’s poster and teaser, which led many to believe that the actor’s part was probably chopped off from the film. But upon the trailer’s release, it is evident that Rhea is still a part of the film. Producer Anand Pandit said in a statement, “There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don’t believe in getting swayed so easily.”

Director Rumy Jafry also spoke about Rhea’s presence in the film and told Times of India, “Rhea is very much a part of the film and her role has not been cut at all. She will be seen in the trailer also.”

Rhea was announced as a cast member of Chehre in July 2019 but her name was missing from the film’s promotional material in the past weeks. When Pandit was asked about the same earlier, he told Mid-day, “We did not react because we have decided not to talk about Rhea at this moment. We will answer questions regarding her at the right time. At this juncture, there is nothing more I can say.”

The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Krystle D’Souza. Chehre is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 9.