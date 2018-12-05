The Cut removes controversial Priyanka Chopra article, issues apology

After much criticism, The Cut has now deleted the controversial article on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. As soon as the article was published, celebrities and fans started criticising the writing of the distasteful piece and many even called it ‘sexist and racist’.

The initial article had the writer calling Priyanka a “global scam artist”. After a few hours, some changes were made to the article but now the website has pulled it down completely. The editor’s note on the website says, “Upon further editorial review, we found this story did not meet our standards. We’ve removed it and apologize.”

Priyanka’s new family members Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner also criticised the article. Sophie took to Twitter and wrote, “This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bullsh*t.”

This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bullshit. https://t.co/iYKaifKJP6 — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) December 5, 2018

Joe Jonas posted on Twitter, “This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next.”

Earlier, Indian celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Sona Mohapatra had all found this article extremely problematic and expressed their disgust on Twitter.

The earlier version of the article read, “Priyanka: She is a modern-day scam artist, in my opinion. That’s right: Nicholas Jonas married into a fraudulent relationship against his will this past Saturday, December the 1st, and I’ll tell you why I think so.”

The article also spoke of Priyanka and Nick’s lavish wedding as it read, “Priyanka and Nick are finding ways for their ‘love’ make them money – circumventing the methods used by the celebrities of yore, who stuck to selling their wedding or baby photos to magazines.”