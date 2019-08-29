The Zoya Factor trailer: Dulquer Salmaan, Sonam Kapoor promise a light-hearted romantic comedy

The makers of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor released the film’s trailer on Thursday, and if one has to go by the first reveal, the film seems like a fun, light-hearted romantic comedy.

While Sonam takes much of the screen time in the video, it is Dulquer who makes an impression as the cricketer who believes in hard work and not luck. This puts him in a tough spot with Sonam’s character Zoya Solanki, whose life pretty much runs with a generous help from fate.

The film’s central plotline is based on Zoya who turns out to be India’s ‘lucky charm’ during the Cricket World Cup of 2011. Dulquer Salmaan plays Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian cricket team in the film. It is based on the book of the same name, penned by Anuja Chauhan. Chauhan has also written the film’s dialogues.

Tere Bin Laden director Abhishek Sharma has helmed The Zoya Factor. The film also features Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Manu Rishi, Sikander Kher and Rahul Khanna in significant parts.

Produced by Pooja Shetty Deora and Aarrti Shetty, The Zoya Factor releases on September 20.