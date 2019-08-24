The Zoya Factor: Pankaj Dheer advertises the ‘Zoya Kavach’ in this zany promo

After the motion poster, a quirky promo has been released for Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming film The Zoya Factor. Based on Anuja Chauhan’s acclaimed novel of the same name, The Zoya Factor stars Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead.

The promo in question has Pankaj Dheer selling a mystical photo frame called Zoya Kavach. The presentation is made to resemble those long TV ads that sell devices that are purported to make you happy or make your troubles disappear and so on.

The ‘kavach’ is advertised to emit ‘good luck’ rays at the speed of 600 mbps towards the person who purchases it. If the ‘good luck’ doesn’t come, Dheer promises to return the whole money of the buyer.

The Zoya Factor is about Zoya Solanki, an executive in an advertising agency. She becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian Cricket Team and also Zoya’s love interest.

Abhishek Sharma, known for Tere Bin Laden, has helmed the project. The full trailer of the film will be released on August 27.

The Zoya Kavach is here exuding good luck rays at the speed of 600mbps. Book this kavach NOW! You’ll see it work in mysterious ways. Trailer out on August 27.#TheZoyaFactorhttps://t.co/8oIWiVw9ia@dulQuer #AbhishekSharma @Pooja__Shetty @aartims @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 24, 2019

The Zoya Factor will release on September 20.