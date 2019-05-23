Sonam-Dulquer starrer The Zoya Factor’s new release date announced

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor, which was initially scheduled to release in April 2019, has a new release date. The film will now release on September 20, 2019.

Sonam shared on Twitter, “We’re back after the strategic timeout 😉 Catch #TheZoyaFactor in cinemas on 20th September, 2019. Starring @dulQuer, directed by #AbhishekSharma. @foxstarhindi #AdlabsFilms”

After the initial release date of April was postponed, the film was scheduled to release in June to coincide with the ICC Cricket World Cup. Since the film also has the backdrop of cricket, June could have been the ideal month for the film to release but the makers have now postponed it to September.

The film marks Dulquer Salmaan’s second project in Bollywood. He made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Irrfan Khan starrer Karwaan in 2018. Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 2019’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

The Zoya Factor also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a significant role.

The Zoya Factor is based on the book of the same name by Anuja Chauhan. The film follows the story of Zoya (Sonam) who is an advertising executive. She meets the captain of the Indian cricket team Nikhil (Dulquer) and eventually becomes a lucky charm for him. She falls in love but he does not believe in superstitions.

The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma, who is known for films like Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Tere Bin Laden among others.