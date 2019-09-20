Toggle Menu
The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, The Zoya Factor releases today. The film is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same name. It has been helmed by Abhishek Sharma who has previously directed films like Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Tere Bin Laden among more. In The Zoya Factor, Dulquer plays a cricketer and Sonam plays an advertising executive who is believed to be the good luck charm of the cricket team. The music of the film has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan Loy with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas starring Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba also hits the screens today. The film marks the debut of the two actors and is being directed by Sunny Deol. This is Sunny’s third directorial outing as he has previously helmed Dillagi and Ghayal Once Again. The title of the film is an ode to the famous song that was filmed on Dharmendra and Rakhee for the film Blackmail in 1973.

Prassthanam, starring Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal and Satyajeet Dubey, releases today. The film is the remake of a 2010 Telugu film of the same name. Deva Katta, who helmed the original film, is also directing the Hindi remake. The project is being produced by Maanayata Dutt.

Zoya Factor is based on Anuja Chauhan’s book

Nivedith Alva wrote on her Twitter account, "#ZoyaFactor the movie, which is based on my sister in law @anujachauhan’s book, The Zoya Factor, releases today. Go watch it. 👍🏽👍🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 @FoxStudiosIndia."

Sonam Kapoor earlier spoke to The Indian Express about her character in The Zoya Factor and said, "Zoya is a mess. She has a regular job and a terrible love life. I don’t think we have had ordinary, contemporary characters like Zoya on the big screen recently. Most woman characters are shown as sati savitris or damsels in distress. She is very ordinary and someone many people can easily identify with."

The Zoya Factor is Dulquer Salmaan's second Hindi film after 2018's Karwaan. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Dulquer said, " I like it when the genres of my film keep changing, and my characters are different from each other. I make sure that I get to explore a wide range of characters. I love the fact that The Zoya Factor is so different than Karwaan. I hope my next one is even more different than these two films."

