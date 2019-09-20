The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, The Zoya Factor releases today. The film is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same name. It has been helmed by Abhishek Sharma who has previously directed films like Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Tere Bin Laden among more. In The Zoya Factor, Dulquer plays a cricketer and Sonam plays an advertising executive who is believed to be the good luck charm of the cricket team. The music of the film has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan Loy with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas starring Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba also hits the screens today. The film marks the debut of the two actors and is being directed by Sunny Deol. This is Sunny’s third directorial outing as he has previously helmed Dillagi and Ghayal Once Again. The title of the film is an ode to the famous song that was filmed on Dharmendra and Rakhee for the film Blackmail in 1973.

Prassthanam, starring Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal and Satyajeet Dubey, releases today. The film is the remake of a 2010 Telugu film of the same name. Deva Katta, who helmed the original film, is also directing the Hindi remake. The project is being produced by Maanayata Dutt.