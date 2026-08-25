The Vvaan teaser: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia’s folklore drama is visually arresting

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forest has been in the making for some time now. The film recently came under a cloud of uncertainty following reports that TVF had backed out and that the makers were reshooting major portions. However, on Tuesday, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of the movie with a teaser that immediately shifts the conversation.

Blending folk horror, mythology and action, The Vvaan is visually arresting. The teaser opens with a warning about an ancient, dark force guarding a forbidden, cursed forest from which no one who enters ever returns. That changes when Sidharth Malhotra’s character arrives, seemingly drawn to the forest by fate.