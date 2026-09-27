The Vvaan collection Day 2: Sidharth, Tamannaah film sees 37.5% jump; grosses over Rs 20 cr

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan is slowly picking up pace at the box office.

The Vvaan Force of the Forrest box office collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s film The Vvaan hit theatres on September 25. After opening with Rs 8 crore net in India, the fantasy thriller witnessed a jump in collections on its second day.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 11 crore net across 6,887 shows on Saturday, registering a 37.5% growth from Day 1.

The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 19 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 22.60 crore. The Vvaan also earned Rs 1.25 crore from overseas markets on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 2.25 crore. After two days, the film’s worldwide gross stands at Rs 24.85 crore.