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The Vvaan collection Day 2: Sidharth, Tamannaah film sees 37.5% jump; grosses over Rs 20 cr
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan earned Rs 11 crore net across 6,887 shows on Saturday, registering a 37.5% growth from Day 1.
The Vvaan Force of the Forrest box office collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s film The Vvaan hit theatres on September 25. After opening with Rs 8 crore net in India, the fantasy thriller witnessed a jump in collections on its second day.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 11 crore net across 6,887 shows on Saturday, registering a 37.5% growth from Day 1.
The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 19 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 22.60 crore. The Vvaan also earned Rs 1.25 crore from overseas markets on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 2.25 crore. After two days, the film’s worldwide gross stands at Rs 24.85 crore.
On Day 2, The Vvaan recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 38.54%. Morning shows registered 16.54% occupancy, which rose to 38.38% in the afternoon and 38.92% in the evening. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy of the day at 54.92%.
Among major cities, Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy at 70.3%, followed by Bengaluru at 56.5% and Pune at 44.5%. The National Capital Region registered 41% occupancy, followed by Chandigarh at 40%, Mumbai and Lucknow at 38.8%, Hyderabad at 34.5% and Kolkata at 33.3%. Jaipur recorded 31.5% occupancy, Bhopal 27.8%, Ahmedabad 27% and Surat 17.3%.
Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently reflected on the box office journey of The Vvaan. He posted on X, “#TheVvaan pulls off a surprise… Has registered a better-than-expected opening, with the film performing very well in mass pockets, the heartland, and single screens. The opening day numbers are even more significant, as #TheVvaan faced the mighty #AvengersEndgameEncore, which has taken an exceptional start despite being a re-release. #TheVvaan has also opened higher than #SidharthMalhotra’s last three releases post-pandemic: #ParamSundari [₹ 7.37 cr], #Yodha [₹ 4.25 cr], and #ThankGod [₹ 8.10 cr; Tuesday release/Diwali]. All eyes on the weekend business.”
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest also stars Sunil Grover, Manish Paul, Milind Gunaji, Anup Soni and Shweta Tiwari alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.
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