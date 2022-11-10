The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri announces follow-up to The Kashmir Files, calls it an ‘incredible true story’ that will be released in 11 languages

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has announced his follow-up to The Kashmir Files. Agnihotri will direct, and his wife Pallavi Joshi will produce The Vaccine War. No further plot details are available, although the filmmaker did share a couple of posters for the film, and revealed that it is based on a true story, and will be released in 11 languages.

In a tweet announcing the film, Agnihotri wrote, “Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ – an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values. It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages.”

The poster shows a vaccine vial with the title printed on it. The tagline reads, “A war you didn’t know you fought. And won.” Agnihotri will reunite with his Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Aggarwal, who also recently produced Karthikeya 2, and is attached to an upcoming biopic of former president APJ Abdul Kalam.

The Vaccine War is rumoured to revolve around India’s contributions in the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. “When COVID came, India had nothing to fight. We were blackmailed & left alone to die by the superpowers of medical infra. But our scientists, without resources, fought back like their dharma. We made fastest & the safest vaccine, created an infra every Indian can be proud of,” Agnihotri had tweeted just a few days ago. It was reported around the same time that he is planning on shooting the entire film in Lucknow.

Agnihotri had previously announced that he will direct the second installment in his anthology series of films based on recent Indian history. The Delhi Files is slated to release in 2024. It is speculated that the film will be set around the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, an event that was recently dramatised on film in Netflix’s Jogi, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Diljit Dosanjh. The Kashmir Files remains one of the biggest Bollywood hits of 2022, having made around Rs 350 crore at the global box office. It defied polarised reviews and became a word-of-mouth hit that many criticised for misrepresenting facts and propagating communal hate.