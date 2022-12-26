The Transporter’s Hindi remake in the works, confirms producer Vishal Rana

Vishal Rana, who co-produced Taapsee Pannu starrer Blurr, recently revealed that his company has acquired the official rights to remake the 2002 action-thriller The Transporter.

In an interview with India Today, Rana said that he loves making big-budget action movies. The film producer shared, “We are in the process of developing a lot of scripts which are different. We are hearing a lot of stories currently from new writers. I love action, big-scale action films. So I’m making The Transporter remake. We have got The Transporter’s official remake rights. We plan to begin work on it next year.“

Vishal Rana also spoke about the challenges of a big scale film. “We need support from studios who can empower us. We have to be a smart producer and spend where you have to. It is paramount to ensure quality cinema on controlled budgets,” he said.

Directed by Corey Yuen and Louis Leterrie, The Transporter featured Jason Statham in the lead role. Statham also starred in the follow up films Transporter 2 and Transporter 3 and The Transporter Refueled.

Vishal Rana’s Blurr, the Hindi remake of the Spanish film Julia’s Eyes, also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Kruttika Desai Khan, Abhilash Thapliyal and Sorabh Chauhan. It is streaming on ZEE5.