scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

The Transporter’s Hindi remake in the works, confirms producer Vishal Rana

Film producer Vishal Rana revealed that he will be remaking the action-thriller The Transporter in Hindi.

The TransporterA still from the movie The Transporter.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Vishal Rana, who co-produced Taapsee Pannu starrer Blurr, recently revealed that his company has acquired the official rights to remake the 2002 action-thriller The Transporter.

In an interview with India Today, Rana said that he loves making big-budget action movies. The film producer shared, “We are in the process of developing a lot of scripts which are different. We are hearing a lot of stories currently from new writers. I love action, big-scale action films. So I’m making The Transporter remake. We have got The Transporter’s official remake rights. We plan to begin work on it next year.“

Vishal Rana also spoke about the challenges of a big scale film. “We need support from studios who can empower us. We have to be a smart producer and spend where you have to. It is paramount to ensure quality cinema on controlled budgets,” he said.

Also Read |Tunisha Sharma’s mother accuses Sheezan Khan of cheating on the actor, says he promised to marry her: ‘He should be punished’

Directed by Corey Yuen and Louis Leterrie, The Transporter featured Jason Statham in the lead role. Statham also starred in the follow up films Transporter 2 and Transporter 3 and The Transporter Refueled.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers

Vishal Rana’s Blurr, the Hindi remake of the Spanish film Julia’s Eyes, also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Kruttika Desai Khan, Abhilash Thapliyal and Sorabh Chauhan. It is streaming on ZEE5.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-12-2022 at 04:38:41 pm
Next Story

Best New Year long term plans from Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Alia-Ranbir, Kareena-Saif, Katrina-Vicky's
Alia-Ranbir, Kareena-Saif, and Katrina-Vicky’s joyous Christmas celebration photos are here
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close