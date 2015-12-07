The time singer Mika Singh pulled a Shah Rukh Khan

Mika Singh posted a picture of his 10-year-old self, aping a popular Shah Rukh Khan pose on stage. Mika Singh posted a picture of his 10-year-old self, aping a popular Shah Rukh Khan pose on stage.

Singer Mika Singh recently revealed a childhood memory on Twitter, involving superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The famous singer posted a picture of his 10-year-old self, aping a popular Shah Rukh Khan pose on stage. “Hey bro @iamsrk this is your most popular pose which I did in 1988 when I was 10 years old,” he posted.

Wonder what Shah Rukh Khan has to say about this!

